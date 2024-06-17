HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,715,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $3,542,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.