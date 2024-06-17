Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 921,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,549,291 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $747.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

