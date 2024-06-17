HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HWH International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HWH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. HWH International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

About HWH International

Featured Articles

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

