HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
HWH International Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of HWH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. HWH International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.04.
About HWH International
