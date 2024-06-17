ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,168 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 309.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,168 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.58 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.