ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,841 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDW stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

