ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,755. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $151.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.