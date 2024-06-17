ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 194 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,680 shares of company stock worth $58,818,382. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,028.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,920. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $956.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $936.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,042.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

