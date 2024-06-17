ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 504 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

WMT opened at $66.90 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.