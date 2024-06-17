ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $268.21. The company has a market capitalization of $399.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.26 and a 200-day moving average of $248.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

