ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after buying an additional 148,231 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after buying an additional 113,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.96 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

