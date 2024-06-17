ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

