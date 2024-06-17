ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000. Genworth Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 455,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

