ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

