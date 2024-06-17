ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $194,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,580.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 505,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. 30,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

