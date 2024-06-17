ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.3 %

Halliburton stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. 576,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

