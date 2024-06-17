ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 201,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,308. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

