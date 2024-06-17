ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $157,021,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in Block by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,706,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,013,000 after buying an additional 1,210,758 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.63. 658,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
