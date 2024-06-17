ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Block alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $157,021,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in Block by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,706,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,013,000 after buying an additional 1,210,758 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.63. 658,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.