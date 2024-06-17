ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 70,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

