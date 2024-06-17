ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,783 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,988,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $106.64. 142,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,870. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.