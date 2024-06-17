ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,899 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,899 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13,859.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TOTL stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

