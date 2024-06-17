ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

