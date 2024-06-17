ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. 143,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,421. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.