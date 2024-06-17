ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,133,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,019,000.

Shares of RSPN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.22. 1,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,522. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

