ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

