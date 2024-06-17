ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,256 shares. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $365.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

