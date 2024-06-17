ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. 54,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

