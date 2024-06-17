ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after acquiring an additional 595,535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,301,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after buying an additional 1,059,014 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.29. 636,596 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.