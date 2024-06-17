ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $11,591,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after buying an additional 740,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,583,000 after buying an additional 533,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EMXC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,417. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

