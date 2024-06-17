ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.39. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 101,461 shares.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL

ICL Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.