ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Up to $113.61

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.61, but opened at $116.80. ICU Medical shares last traded at $117.89, with a volume of 26,274 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

