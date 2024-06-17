IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $133.45

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.45, but opened at $129.60. IES shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 9,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

IES Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IES by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IES by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

