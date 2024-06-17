Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 132,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,087,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Specifically, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,964 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,234 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 78.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $10,265,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inari Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

