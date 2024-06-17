Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,622,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,446,029 shares.The stock last traded at $62.22 and had previously closed at $62.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Incyte Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

