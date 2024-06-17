IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $559.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.