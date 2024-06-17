Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,622,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 3,291,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 639.6 days.
Innovent Biologics Price Performance
Innovent Biologics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.41.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
