Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,622,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 3,291,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 639.6 days.

Innovent Biologics Price Performance

Innovent Biologics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

