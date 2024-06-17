Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Innovid has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovid and Kaltura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kaltura 1 0 2 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Innovid currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Kaltura has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 132.24%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Innovid.

This table compares Innovid and Kaltura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $139.88 million 1.95 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -9.00 Kaltura $175.17 million 1.02 -$46.37 million ($0.33) -3.70

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaltura. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -20.24% -7.81% -6.18% Kaltura -25.28% -142.20% -24.15%

Summary

Innovid beats Kaltura on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

