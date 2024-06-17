Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

