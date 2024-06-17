Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of Intel worth $19,385,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. 7,262,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,874,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

