Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael Sells 26,499 Shares

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.46. 5,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,957. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

