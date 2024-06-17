Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $119.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

