International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $169.21 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. The company has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

