International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 144,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

