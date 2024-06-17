International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.54 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

