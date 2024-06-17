Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,751,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 57,235,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,991.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

IITSF stock remained flat at $3.69 during midday trading on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.