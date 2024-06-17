Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 501.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 84,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.