Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Up 22.3% in May

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after acquiring an additional 437,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 431,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,475,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $198.78. The company had a trading volume of 743,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,579. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average of $177.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $198.85.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.