Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $480.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,478,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,533,984. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $481.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.47.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

