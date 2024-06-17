Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Put Options (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,234 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 262% compared to the typical volume of 1,723 put options.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 319,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,672. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $964.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 191.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

