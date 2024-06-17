Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.91. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1,126,438 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Iris Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

