iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.20

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.20 and last traded at $126.81, with a volume of 27972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.05.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.